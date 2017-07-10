No matter how much time has passed, the OG of the OC can't seem to escape one famous ex.
As Real Housewives of Orange County returns tonight with brand-new episodes, Vicki Gunvalson will have boyfriend Steve Lodge cheering her on throughout the season.
At the same time, some viewers will still be talking about the Bravo star's past romance with Brooks Ayers. While Vicki says she has not spoken to her ex in nearly two years, the woman behind Coto Insurance has a message for fans.
"He wasn't this monster in my life. He wasn't. The viewers may think he was, but he wasn't," Vicki explained to E! News' Melanie Bromley exclusively. "Did he turn into a monster towards the end? He did a lot of weird ass crazy things that I still don't understand because I don't talk to him."
She added, "I don't know why he did what he did, but he wasn't a monster. He wasn't really the man I thought he was if he did what he did to me."
Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
If the opportunity ever came about where she could talk to Brooks one on one, Vicki has one big question she wants answered: Why?
"Why did you reveal bad records? Why did you do what you did to me?" she shared. "We had a good thing going or so I thought, but why? I still don't know why. I've never been able to get the answer from him."
As viewers remembered, Brooks was questioned by several co-stars if he was really battling cancer. He later presented documents to E! News with the "City of Hope" logo in hopes of squashing any and all doubters.
Ultimately, a representative for City of Hope Medical Center confirmed to E! News exclusively that they never treated Brooks for cancer at their facility.
Through all the pain, Vicki managed to bounce back and find a special man by the name of Steve. According to the businesswoman, things started getting serious 10 months after things with Brooks completely ended.
Fast-forward to today and an engagement isn't out of the question. In fact, if Steve proposed today, Vicki would say yes.
"I don't want to be alone and he's really good for me. I love him. He loves me," she shared with us. "We may not have the fireworks all the time but that's not real. I know that I can count on him always."
As for how much Steve knows about Vicki's exes, the Bravo star admits she's open and honest about her past relationships that may have ended on a dramatic note.
"We've talked about our relationships ending and anybody in my past is still important to me," she explained. "My first husband Donn—I was married to for 20 years—you just don't forget about them. I want the very best for Donn. I miss Donn. I miss our family unit, but it didn't work. That's why we're not together anymore."
Ultimately, viewers will get to witness the love between Vicki and Steve this season on Real Housewives of Orange County. And yes, daughter Briana Culberson totally approves of this relationship.
"All in God's timing, the right people appear when they need to so it's been good," Vicki shared.
Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
