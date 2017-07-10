No matter how much time has passed, the OG of the OC can't seem to escape one famous ex.

As Real Housewives of Orange County returns tonight with brand-new episodes, Vicki Gunvalson will have boyfriend Steve Lodge cheering her on throughout the season.

At the same time, some viewers will still be talking about the Bravo star's past romance with Brooks Ayers. While Vicki says she has not spoken to her ex in nearly two years, the woman behind Coto Insurance has a message for fans.

"He wasn't this monster in my life. He wasn't. The viewers may think he was, but he wasn't," Vicki explained to E! News' Melanie Bromley exclusively. "Did he turn into a monster towards the end? He did a lot of weird ass crazy things that I still don't understand because I don't talk to him."

She added, "I don't know why he did what he did, but he wasn't a monster. He wasn't really the man I thought he was if he did what he did to me."