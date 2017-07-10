An insider previously described Ben and Lindsay "in the early stages" of their romance after maintaining a friendship for some time. "It's more than a summer fling," the source told us. "They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow."

Before being spotted on a "very intimate and touchy" date night at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. days ago, we reported the pair jetted off to London for a quick summer getaway.

It's not hard to see why Affleck has fallen for the accomplished career woman, especially with Shookus' close friend recently telling us she's "the kindest person" and "down to earth."

The insider explained that "Lindsay is the girl next door. She's completely unpretentious. She is fiercely loyal to her friends. She's a rock to them and her family. She's the friend that is there during good and hard times and she's the first person to show up next to your side."