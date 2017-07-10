Hellooo, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus!
Now less than a week after E! News learned the A-list movie star had started dating the Saturday Night Live producer, the couple was photographed Monday in Los Angeles on a Starbucks coffee run.
Dressed in a black mini-dress and chic white sneakers, Lindsay braved the heat with an iced coffee in hand. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses perched atop her platinum blond 'do and multiple silver bangles. Meanwhile, Affleck kept it casual in a black T-shirt and dark jeans while sipping on a juice.
The pair, who has yet to comment on their relationship, appeared in great spirits during the outing.
ROL/X17online.com
An insider previously described Ben and Lindsay "in the early stages" of their romance after maintaining a friendship for some time. "It's more than a summer fling," the source told us. "They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow."
Before being spotted on a "very intimate and touchy" date night at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. days ago, we reported the pair jetted off to London for a quick summer getaway.
It's not hard to see why Affleck has fallen for the accomplished career woman, especially with Shookus' close friend recently telling us she's "the kindest person" and "down to earth."
The insider explained that "Lindsay is the girl next door. She's completely unpretentious. She is fiercely loyal to her friends. She's a rock to them and her family. She's the friend that is there during good and hard times and she's the first person to show up next to your side."
And just like her famous boyfriend, Shookus has mastered the art of remaining amicable with an ex for the sake of their family.
The close friend said Lindsay and her ex are "truly the definition of great co-parents and respect each other immensely. Both are so committed to their daughter. She spends every second she has with her daughter."
Only time will tell where this romance blooms next.