When Little Monsters bite or the BeyHive stings, you feel it.

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's particularly passionate fanbases have both made headlines recently for "going after" an individual in defense of their idol. Gaga actually issued a kind but stern reprimand to her fans asking them not to bully Ed Sheeran online—which some of them had done after they assumed he'd taken a dig at the Super Bowl halftime show performer in an interview earlier this year.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, has yet to comment (nor does she make a habit of commenting) on her fans' outrage at dad Matthew Knowles for announcing the birth of her and Jay-Z's twins before she could share the news herself. Suffice it to say, the BeyHive is still buzzing. (Thought it's not as if Grandpa spilled the beans on the names or anything...)