Marvel vs. DC: A Comic-Con History of Epic Announcements

San Diego Comic-Con International may be the biggest annual event in geek culture these days, but it didn't start out that way.

The yearly event was founded as the Golden State Comic Book Convention back in 1970 by a group of comic fans that included Shel Dorf, Richard Alf, Ken Krueger, and Mike Towry. The first three-day convention was held on Aug. 1-3, 1970 and drew in 300 people. In 2015, over 167,000 people attended the four-day event, located at the San Diego Convention Center, where it's been held since 1991. The 2017 Comic-Con is shaping up to be the most epic con yet.

And that's because the fan-favorite convention is also a favorite with huge movie studios and franchises as the place to go to make major announcements about what's to come for the next year. There are two major movie panels that do it bigger, bolder and better than the rest and that's Disney's Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment (owned by Warner Bros.). These two will probably be duking it out until the end of time.

From Batman v Superman teasers to Spider-Man tidbits and Guardians of the Galaxy updates, check out the biggest announcements that Marvel and DC have made at Comic-Con over the past few years...