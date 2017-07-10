So long, who and huh?!

Yes, The Bachelorette finally bid adieu to Adam and Matt in tonight's episode. Oh wait, you don't know who Adam and Matt are? Well, call us 50 Cent because you can find us in that very club as we are still baffled as to how the guy who brought a puppet version of himself (who happens to have more personality than he does) and the dude who wore a penguin suit made it to the top six. WE REPEAT: these two men made it to the top six. Over Kenny! Over Will! Over DeMario! (Too soon?)

But who are we to judge Rachel Lindsay, one of the greatest Bachelorettes ever gifted to us by ABC? By this point in each season, it's usually pretty obvious which contestants the lead is actually into, but you know, they have to keep some randos around to fill out a cocktail party and get to travel for free.