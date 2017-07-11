How Bella Hadid Keeps Her Makeup Fresh from AM to PM

Whether you're an independent woman (per Beyoncé) or an A-lister, there isn't much time in the day to completely redo your a.m. beauty regimen.
From the beginning of your work day to VIP lunch dates to drinks with co-workers, you've got to look good from the time you walk out of the door to the moment to reenter. But, looking effortlessly fresh for more than eight hours is no easy feat.
If anyone knows a thing or two about staying camera-ready, it's celebrities. Their schedules are packed with events, photo ops and important meetings, all of which require them to look their best. Sure, celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Bella Hadid have glam squads to help them out. But, ask anyone involved with celebrity beauty and they'll mention a few hero products that make a.m. to p.m. beauty a lot easier.
Whether your morning routine is five minutes or two hours, there are few things you need to make sure whatever you put on lasts as long as possible. Olivia Palermo looks perfect under the French sun, and most likely used the products below for her dewy, morning glow.
Although this won't necessarily keep your makeup intact, it will prevent your skin from sun exposure and premature aging. Wearing a product that's SPF 30, at minimum, and reapplying throughout the day is a must.
What's the use of creating the perfect makeup look if it's going to crease a few hours later. Using both primer and makeup setting spray will give your makeup a fighting chance against the elements (i.e. the summer heat).
Try: Glamglow Glowsetter Makeup Setting Spray, $16
Tight curls, sleek and straight hair, beach waves—no matter the texture or style of your hair, the goal is to keep it looking the same throughout the day. Without an anti-humidity agent or holding spray, you're basically letting the environment take control of your tresses—not a good idea. Before you leave, spray your hair with a frizz control to get rid of flyways and keeping your style intact (especially if you've used heat to style your hair).
Try: Macademia Anti-Humidity Finishing Spray, $14.84
By lunchtime, you're probably not as fresh as you were in the a.m. But, what if you've got a Bella Hadid-level schedule that includes meetings with French fashion hard hitters (or maybe just lunch with your cute coworker)? Here are the products you can use to revert back to your morning glow.
If you have oily skin, chances are your summer glow got a bit too shiny through the morning. Pro tip: Keep these small pads in your purse to get decrease the amount of oil on your skin in less than a minute.
Try: Boscia Charcoal Blotting Linens, $10
Since you're probably not going to wash your face in the middle of the day, you can combine reappyling sunscreen and resetting your makeup with this product. Simply spritz on top your existing makeup and you're ready for an afternoon of good food, great company and flawless makeup.
Try: Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray, $38
Hot days ahead? A great facial spray will get you through any heat wave. The refreshed feeling from rose extracts will soothe the skin, keep you cool and leave a pleasant scent.
Try: Shiva Rose Radiant Rose Water, $52.50
If you don't have time to re-do your makeup for your evening plans, don't worry, these products will offer the sophistication of the nighttime without too much time spent. Tracee Ellis Ross is p.m. beauty goals with natural-looking makeup and a bold lip. Keep reading for the products that will update your daytime look.
Instead of trying to rethink your entire look, adding a smoky eye or a bold lip will give you nighttime flare in five minutes or less. Using a domed eyeshadow brush, blend a darker hue into the corner of your eye and the crease to smoke out your current eye makeup. This will add dimension and sensuality to your look. Or, you can cut down your prep time, and add a bold lip like Devious from bareMinerals.
Try: Urban Decay Naked Palette, $54
After you're done refreshing, don't forget to set your makeup again. You'll be selfie-ready all night long.
Try: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, $31
If you're rocking your natural texture, per Tracee, try keeping a nourishing hair spray close by throughout the day. This will keep your curls bouncing and refreshed.
Try: Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Nourishing and Conditioning Refresher Spray, $11
Now you're ready to take on the day!
