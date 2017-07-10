Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Addresses Weight Gain Ahead of Season 12 Premiere

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Harry Styles, Dunkirk

How Harry Styles Really Felt About Chopping Off His Hair to Make His Film Debut in Dunkirk

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Where Rob Kardashian Goes From Here: Ordered to Stay Away From Blac Chyna, Off Instagram and Refocusing on Daughter Dream

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Shannon Beador is taking control of her life. 

Now only hours away from the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravolebrity shared a lengthy message addressing her suddenly fuller figure. In the first trailer of the series, Shannon attributes gaining 40 lbs. to the fall-out of her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson, exclaiming, "All I want to do is eat. I just don't understand how I let myself go. This is stress, and that is Vicki Gunvalson."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Beador wastes no time coming clean. She wrote, "So let's just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact."

"I have not had plastic surgery or fillers, it's just plain and simple weight gain. There are multiple factors that have contributed to my size and it will be addressed this season on the show," the mom of three added.

Photos

Real Housewives Transformations

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Bravo

Shannon said she hopes her hardship resonates with viewers watching at home, but won't tolerate criticism online.

"To those people who intend to write cruel or derogatory comments to me, I want to let you know you will be blocked and the comment deleted," she shared. "Gaining weight and trying to take it off is a struggle that most women will face at some point in their lives. I am hopeful that my fans and viewers of the show will be supportive of my journey."

"I am very grateful and thankful to those people that have already reached out to me with their kind thoughts. Let the season begin..." the reality star concluded.

This isn't the first time Shannon has spoken candidly about her health, and recently highlighted her fluctuating size by posting a before-and-after shot taken years apart.

"Five years ago almost to the day," the blond reflected. "Same cabana. Same amazing friend. Not the same body. #goals #workingonit #itsslow #coverupnotcomingoff #nextyear #myfriendstilllooksincredible."

So just how is Beador making nutrition and fitness a priority again? It appears she's spending plenty of time in the gym and avoiding tempting desserts while eating out with her family. 

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for season 12 on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Orange County , Weight Gain , Instagram , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.