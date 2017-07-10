Shannon Beador is taking control of her life.

Now only hours away from the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravolebrity shared a lengthy message addressing her suddenly fuller figure. In the first trailer of the series, Shannon attributes gaining 40 lbs. to the fall-out of her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson, exclaiming, "All I want to do is eat. I just don't understand how I let myself go. This is stress, and that is Vicki Gunvalson."

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Beador wastes no time coming clean. She wrote, "So let's just get to it. Yes, I have gained weight. A lot of weight. About 40 pounds to be exact."

"I have not had plastic surgery or fillers, it's just plain and simple weight gain. There are multiple factors that have contributed to my size and it will be addressed this season on the show," the mom of three added.