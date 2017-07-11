Storybrooke is going to look quite different come fall. That is, if we're even taken to Storybrooke at all.

It's no secret that Once Upon a Time is undergoing quite an overhaul as it heads into its seventh season, with nearly all of its longtime cast departing the series (with nary a swan song—no pun intended—for anyone to boot) and a handful of fresh faces lining up to fill in the gaps. It can be a lot to keep track of for even the most fervent of fans. That's where we come in.

We've gathered all the OUAT season seven news in one handy place to make sure you're up to date and in the know!