Julianne Hough's wedding to NHL star Brooks Laich was definitely a perfect 10.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her longtime beau officially tied the knot on Saturday during an outdoor ceremony at the Coeur d'Alene Resort in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, near Hough's family home. The twosome said "I do" in front of friends and family, including brother Derek Hough, and friends such as fellow DWTS pro Mark Ballas, Nina Dobrev and Aaron Paul.

E! News previously reported that for the fairy-tale event, Julianne wore a strapless custom Marchesa gown and double-tiered cathedral-length veil. Brooks wore a black and white Brooks Brothers tuxedo.

The two arrived by boat to the ceremony space in the field around 6 p.m. Guests were seated on wooden chairs in a field and given parasols to shield themselves from the sun.

The bridal party took part in a long processional alongside a wood plank aisle aligned with flower boxes, with the groomsmen walking first in dark colored tuxedos and the bridesmaids following in different blush colored gowns.

A reception was held at the same location, with cocktails, dinner and dancing.

"At the end of the night, they shot off fireworks over the lake," a source tells E! News "It looked like a very fun wedding for a great couple."

It looks and sounds like a great wedding, but how much did the whole shebang cost? Let us breakdown the approximate cost of everything that went into the couple's romantic wedding weekend...