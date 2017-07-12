Teen Choice Awards 2017 Reveal "Second Wave" of Nominations

Surf's up in Hollywood as the countdown for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards continues.

Less than one month after event organizers announced the first round of nominations, pop culture fans are receiving their "second round" of potential winners for the annual summer award show.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the next round of nominees that feature pop music superstars Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

In addition, your favorite stars from the small screen including Chrissy Metz and Millie Bobby Brown are competing for a brand-new surfboard.

Before the winners are announced live on FOX this coming August, fans have the power to vote on Twitter and online beginning at 9 p.m. PST tonight. Without further ado, let the competition begin.