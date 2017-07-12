EXCLUSIVE!

Teen Choice Awards 2017 Reveal "Second Wave" of Nominations

Surf's up in Hollywood as the countdown for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards continues.

Less than one month after event organizers announced the first round of nominations, pop culture fans are receiving their "second round" of potential winners for the annual summer award show.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the next round of nominees that feature pop music superstars Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

In addition, your favorite stars from the small screen including Chrissy Metz and Millie Bobby Brown are competing for a brand-new surfboard.

Before the winners are announced live on FOX this coming August, fans have the power to vote on Twitter and online beginning at 9 p.m. PST tonight. Without further ado, let the competition begin.

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)
#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale
#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars
#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl
#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – Shadowhunters: The Mortal
Instruments
#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O'Brien) – Teen Wolf

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O'Donoghue – Once Upon a Time
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Music

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
"24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
"Closer" – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
"Don't Wanna Know" – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
"Love on the Brain" – Rihanna
"Shape of You" – Ed Sheeran
"Stay" – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
"Every Time I Hear That Song" – Blake Shelton
"The Fighter" – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
"God, Your Mama, and Me" – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
"In Case You Didn't Know" – Brett Young

 

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Twitter

Twitter

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
"Bad Liar" – Selena Gomez
"Castle on the Hill" – Ed Sheeran
"Despacito" – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
"Malibu" – Miley Cyrus
"Stay" – Zedd & Alessia Cara
"That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Katy Perry
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zedd

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Little Mix

Mark your calendars! The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air Sunday August 13 on Fox. 

