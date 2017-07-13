The 2017 Emmy Awards nominees have been revealed!
Many of our longtime favorite television stars received nods for the big night, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Viola Davis, Robin Wright, Allison Janney and Kevin Spacey, to name a few.
This marks Louis-Dreyfus' sixth consecutive nomination for Veep and her 22nd overall nomination at the Emmy Awards. She's won the category of Best Actress in a Comedy Series the last five years in a row. In the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category, Wright has received four nominations in the past while Davis has seen two. The How to Get Away With Murder star took home the award at the 2015 Emmys.
We are also excited to see some newcomers receive their first Emmy nominations, including stars like This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz as well as Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown.
Unfortunately, the Sept. 17th show is still two months away. So in order to make the wait a little more bearable, we figured we'd take a look back at some of the nominees' best looks over the years.
Jason Merritt/WireImage
We adored the Veep actress' whimsical Vera Wang mermaid gown at the 2012 Emmy Awards, during which she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. This year, she sees her sixth Emmy nomination in a row for her Veep role.
William Davila/startraksphoto.com
The House of Cards star—who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series—stunned in this golden, champagne Reem Acra gown at the 2014 Golden Globes.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The blonde beauty was a sight for sore eyes at the 2015 Met Gala, wearing this gorgeous Jason Wu gown. We can't wait to see her hit the red carpet again at the 2017 Emmys where she sees a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Big Little Lies.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Davis sees another Outstanding Lead Actress nomination this year for her role in How to Get Away With Murder. She previously stunned at the 22nd Critics' Choice Awards in this baby blue, beaded Michael Kors gown.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
The actress stunned in this flowy and floral nude, sleeveless dress by Tony Ward at last year's Emmy Awards. This year, she sees another nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series of Movie for her role in American Crime.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Last year, the Black-ish actress donned this elegant, white Ralph Lauren number that we're still not over. She was nominated again this year for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.
REX/Shutterstock
The young star stunned at Golden Globes this year, wearing a sparkling silver Jenny Packham dress. We can't wait to see what she rocks at the 2017 Emmys as she's been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Stranger Things.
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Shout out to these dapper dudes for how good they looked at the 2017 NBC Universal upfronts! They both received nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for their respective roles in This Is Us.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
This Elie Saab gown had us drooling when Fonda attended the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, and we can't wait to see what she dons at the 2017 Emmy Awards. She is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Grace and Frankie.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Orange Is the New Black actress looked red hot at the 2014 Emmy Awards, wearing Christian Siriano. She will hit the red carpet again at the 2017 Emmys as she is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Mom. She previously killed it in this silver, sparkling Rani Zakhem gown at the 2015 People's Choice Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
We're still ogling over the actress' Armani Privé gown from the 2017 Oscars. She will hit the red carpet again at the 2017 Emmy Awards as she is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Big Little Lies.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actor received another Outstanding Lead Actor nod for his role in House of Cards. We can't wait to see what he wears on the red carpet this year, but he definitely dropped jaws in 2013 with this slick, navy blue and black trimmed suit.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
When Newton arrived at the 2017 Oscar Vanity Fair After Party in this fashionable metallic look, all we could say was, "Girl, yes!" We can't wait to see what she brings to the red carpet at the Emmys this year as she's been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Westworld.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Looking angelic in this Georges Hobeika at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Kemper was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actor's crushed velvet, navy blue suit certainly had us swooning when he attended the Doctor Strange premiere in 2016 alongside his best accessory, wife Sophie Hunter. The Sherlock: The Lying Detective star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Veep. In 2015, she attended the Emmys in a white strapless Bibhu Mohapatra gown with a silver pattern and white floral-covered cream overlay that we adored!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Crown star—nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series—absolutely stunned at the 2017 SAG Awards, looking edgy yet feminine in this black and floral Valentino number.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Handmaid's Tale star went glam at the 2013 Emmys in a black and white Dolce & Gabana gown. We love how she paired it with coral lipstick and her platinum blonde hair! This year, she sees a nod for Best Actress in a Drama Series.
SGranitz/WireImage
The Americans actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Back in 2000, she rocked the red carpet in this ethereal silver, beaded dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress donned a sleek, crushed velvet Altuzarra suit to the 2017 SAG Awards, telling E! News, "I'm not trying to protest dresses, but I wanted to make sure young girls and women know that it's not a requirement." This year, the actress sees a nod for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Westworld.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka
The comedienne received a Supporting Actress nod for her role on Saturday Night Live! She recently dropped jaws at the premiere of Rough Night, looking fiery hot in red, so we can't wait to see what she dons at the 2017 Emmys later this year!
Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Three words: What a knockout! The Orange Is the New Black actress looked incredible wearing this caped, hot pink gown at the 2015 Emmys. She will hit the carpet again this year as she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Moira in The Handmaid's Tale.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
The actress is always one of the most fashionable ladies on the carpet. We loved this beaded Alexandra Vidal dress she rocked at last year's Emmy Awards. This year, she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Transparent.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
No one else could rock an all-blue tuxedo as well as Burgess did at the 2017 SAG Awards. We can't wait to see what the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star rocks at the 2017 Emmys as he's nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
The comedienne received a Support Actress nod for her role on Saturday Night Live. Last summer, she stunned when she hit the red carpet in this off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
The Feud: Bette and Joan actress looked hot, hot, hot on the red carpet at the 2004 Golden Globes. We can't wait to see what she dons at this year's Emmy Awards where she's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We loved this floral, '70s style number Metz donned at the 22nd Critics' Choice Awards. She'll hit the red carpet again at the 2017 Emmys as she sees a nod for Supporting Actress for her role in This Is Us.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
The Transparent star dropped jaws in this crushed velvet, green gown at last year's Emmy Awards. This year, she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Congratulations to all the nominees, and make sure to stay tuned on E! News when the 2017 Emmy Awards air on September 17, 2017.