We know whatRob Kardashian is not going to be doing for the next month.

Namely, the 30-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star won't be contacting or coming within 100 yards of Blac Chyna. Moreover, a temporary restraining order in place as of this morning dictates that he refrain from cyberbullying; revealing details of her medical history; posting private, intimate or sexually explicit photos or otherwise disparaging his ex via social media in any way.

It serves to reason that, after his social media tirade made headlines last week, he's seen the error of his ways—but Rob also got very lucky, in that he was allowed to spend the morning with the person who matters most to him in the world.

"They are both working together to do what's in the best interest of the child," attorney and longtime family friend Robert Shapiro, who appeared on Rob's behalf Monday, told reporters after the hearing. "On Mr. Kardashian's behalf, I'd like to apologize for the events that have taken place. Moving forward, the priority is the well-being of the child."