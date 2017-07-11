YouTube
She's home and she's singing!
We're less than two weeks away from the premiere of Raven's Home, Disney Channel's highly anticipated sequel series to That's So Raven. And ahead of the series' July 21 debut, the network has released the opening title video, complete with a theme song that will be stuck in your head for the next few days. Don't say we didn't warn ya!
Fans will get to hear the catchy AF theme song in the opening credits below, with the entire cast, including Raven-Symoné, Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz and Anneliese van der Pol, performing the song, which was written and produced by Andy Love, Joacim Persson and Johan Alkenäs.
Raven's Home picks up years after That's So Raven with the titular character now a single mom to two kids, 11-year-old twins Booker (Brown) and Nia (Robinson), living with her best friend Chelsea and Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi (Maybaum). And in true sitcom fashion, there's a best friend/neighbor, Tess (Katz). In a fun twist, one of Raven's kids seems to have inherited her ability to see the future.
And as E! News exclusively reported, the father of Raven's kids is none other than Devon Carter, with Jonathan McDaniel reprising his role as Raven's BF in seasons two-four of the original series.
In the premiere episode, Booker asks Levi and Tess for help in convincing his sister Nia of his newfound abilities to see the future. Meanwhile, Raven's latest vision involves a family disagreement that leads her to meddle in her kids' life at school.
Raven's Home premieres Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. New episodes of Raven's Home air Fridays, 8 p.m. on Disney starting July 28.