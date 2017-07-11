Raven's Home picks up years after That's So Raven with the titular character now a single mom to two kids, 11-year-old twins Booker (Brown) and Nia (Robinson), living with her best friend Chelsea and Chelsea's 9-year-old son Levi (Maybaum). And in true sitcom fashion, there's a best friend/neighbor, Tess (Katz). In a fun twist, one of Raven's kids seems to have inherited her ability to see the future.

And as E! News exclusively reported, the father of Raven's kids is none other than Devon Carter, with Jonathan McDaniel reprising his role as Raven's BF in seasons two-four of the original series.

In the premiere episode, Booker asks Levi and Tess for help in convincing his sister Nia of his newfound abilities to see the future. Meanwhile, Raven's latest vision involves a family disagreement that leads her to meddle in her kids' life at school.