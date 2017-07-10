Jerry Ferrara and Breanne Racano's Bora Bora Honeymoon Is Pretty Picturesque

Jerry Ferrera, Instagram

Instagram

Jerry Ferrara has come a long way since driving around Vinny Chase...

After saying "I do" on June 30 in Ohio, The Entourage star and his blushing bride, Breanne Racano, have hopped over to honeymoon hotspot Bora Bora to kickstart their marriage.

The twosome are staying at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora in French Polynesia and everything looks picture perfect.

The duo has been sharing a storm of social media images from their romantic French Polynesian vacay, sipping on coconuts, diving into crystal clear waters and enjoying some romantic time together.

On Sunday, Jerry posted a smiling Instagram snap of the recently wed twosome in the clear blue ocean. The actor is wearing blue and white striped swim trunks while his bride is rocking a cut-out white one-piece bathing suit.

In one absolutely adorable Instagram video, Breanne shared a faux Bachelor-style one-on-one, sunset dinner date with her new hubby. She captioned it: "This week on the Bachelor.... @bachelorabc... @jerryferrara is such a good sport."

Last month, E! News confirmed that the two tied the knot in front of friends, family and his former Entourage pals in Canton, Ohio.

Jerry's Entourage co-stars, Kevin DillonEmmanuelle Chriqui and Kevin Connolly flew out for the couple's big day. The groom wore a custom tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna, while Breanne opted for a couture gown designed specifically for her by Project Runway designer Austin Scarlett.

Check out the bevy of Bora Bora honeymoon pics...

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

The Perfect Honeymoon

The Entourage star is definitely making it clear he is "STILL OUT OF OFFICE: #freeghost #freejamesstpatrick."

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

Kayaking in Paradise

"My arms sure are tired from all these selfies while @jerryferrara paddles me around in a kayak. #borabora."

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

A Night To Remember

Breanne gives Jerry a smooch on the cheek while videotaping their romantic, sunset dinner.

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

Drinks on The Beach

"Turtle" does not want anyone bothering him on his honeymoon: "Don't call. Don't write. Don't ask me anything. Thanks. And oh yeah #freeghost"

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

Honeymoon Ready

The bikini-wearing bride shows off her scenic view with her first honeymoon Instagram, writing "BORA BORA."

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

Beachside Selfie

Jerry gives a shoutout to his luxury travel agent for the honeymoon of a lifetime: "Gotta give a major shoutout and thank you to @travelkara8 for planning the greatest Honeymoon ever. You are amazing at what you do!"

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

Sunset Beauty

The actor photographs his new wife in front of the ocean, writing "Who says I suck at taking photos?!?!"

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

Lovely Bunch of Coconuts

Jet skis and fresh coconut, what could be better? 

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

Paradise With a View

The Sully star shows off the couple's stunning view, writing "GOOD MORNING. STILL OUT OF OFFICE: #freeghost #freejamesstpatrick."

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram

Floating Away The Worries

Breanne is definitely feeling total relaxation: "We out here!!! #borabora."

This week on the Bachelor.... @bachelorabc ?? ?? ... @jerryferrara is such a good sport ??

A post shared by Breanne Racano Ferrara (@breanneracano) on

Jerry proposed to his blushing bride in July 2016 with a gorgeous diamond ring, later sharing the happy news on Instagram.

"I SAID YES!!! Wait I mean... I've had many great blessings in my life," the Sully star wrote on Instagram. "But this one by far is the best of all time. You are the greatest person I ever met!"

 

Jerry and Breanne's love story dates back to 2014. Three years prior, the actress went appeared in an episode of the wildly popular HBO series, and in 2015, she landed un-credited role in the Entourage movie.

The newlyweds also collaborate on the podcast, Bad 4 Business with Jerry Ferrara.

