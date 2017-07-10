Hilary Duff Packs on the PDA at the Beach With Ely Sandvik

Hilary Duff had quite the romantic weekend!

The 29-year-old actress was spotted packing on some major PDA while soaking up the sun with a mystery man who has since been identified as Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting.

The pair was photographed in Malibu, Calif., both Saturday and Sunday where they played in the ocean, drank beers and even caught a couple waves together while surfing. At one point, Duff climbed into Sandvik's arms and the two were seen kissing.

A source told us, "They were in Malibu Saturday and Sunday. They played cards on the beach, hugged and kissed each other a lot. They were both very friendly and talked with everyone."