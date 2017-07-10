Hilary Duff Packs on the PDA at the Beach With Ely Sandvik

Ability Films
Hilary Duff had quite the romantic weekend!
The 29-year-old actress was spotted packing on some major PDA while soaking up the sun with a mystery man who has since been identified as Ely Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting.
The pair was photographed in Malibu, Calif., both Saturday and Sunday where they played in the ocean, drank beers and even caught a couple waves together while surfing. At one point, Duff climbed into Sandvik's arms and the two were seen kissing.
A source told us, "They were in Malibu Saturday and Sunday. They played cards on the beach, hugged and kissed each other a lot. They were both very friendly and talked with everyone."
On Saturday, Duff donned a black bikini that showed off her toned body, unafraid to get wet while jumping in the ocean often. Sandvik, on the other hand, wore a pair of green camouflage swim trunks.
They both couldn't help but smile while enjoying each other's company.
The actress switched into a pink bikini on Sunday, while her man stuck to his green shorts.
They soaked up the sun while laying out on a couple large towels, and eventually cooled off in the water where Duff was photographed climbing onto her man's shoulders, laughing as the waves crashed over them.
Since separating from her husband Mike Comrie in 2014 (their divorce was finalized last year), Duff has dipped her toes into the dating pool a couple times. She dated fitness guru Jason Walsh for five months before they split up in December. She then moved on to singer-songwriter Matthew Koma earlier this year. However, they broke up in April.
As for the single life, Duff previously admitted, "I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible. I really attract the old men!"