Nothing to see here! Paris Jackson and Trevor Donovan aren't Hollywood's next "It" couple.
Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter was photographed holding hands with the 90210 alum, 38, while out and about in Malibu this past weekend, per photos obtained by The Daily Mail. But despite their obvious display of what some would consider romantic affection, a source tells E! News the pair is definitely just friends.
The rising star kept it casual in a pair of loose-fitting cargo pants and nude tank top as she stuck close to the actor, who looked ready for the beach in a pair of shorts, graphic T-shirt and white tennis shoes.
Jackson and Donovan have yet to comment on the outing.
It's currently unclear just how the famous teen first met Trevor, but he did give her a shout out on Twitter in June 2016. Sharing a photo of Paris alongside a separate photo of her late father, Trevor compared his pal's cropped hair style to Angelina Jolie's signature look back in the day.
"Is it me or does Paris Jackson look like Angelina Jolie from Hackers circa 1995," he wrote.
Earlier this year, Jackson ended her relationship with Michael Snoddy. An insider shared with E! News at the time, "She's young. For now, she's focused on work."
Donovan has kept much of his personal life under wraps since 90210 ended in 2013. He most recently starred in CMT's 2017 miniseries, Sun Records. Meanwhile, Paris landed her first Vogue magazine cover for the July 2017 issue, where she opened up about her various passions.
"I have so many causes that are dear to my heart and fighting for the people, I feel, is my duty," she shared. "But right now since I'm doing the fashion thing, a huge focus—well, mostly what I'm putting a lot of effort into—is making sure my own personal creativity shows through whatever I'm doing while I'm working."