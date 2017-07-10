Nothing to see here! Paris Jackson and Trevor Donovan aren't Hollywood's next "It" couple.

Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter was photographed holding hands with the 90210 alum, 38, while out and about in Malibu this past weekend, per photos obtained by The Daily Mail. But despite their obvious display of what some would consider romantic affection, a source tells E! News the pair is definitely just friends.

The rising star kept it casual in a pair of loose-fitting cargo pants and nude tank top as she stuck close to the actor, who looked ready for the beach in a pair of shorts, graphic T-shirt and white tennis shoes.

Jackson and Donovan have yet to comment on the outing.