Pauly D has a guardian angel watching over him.

In Wednesday night's latest episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the DJ and Jersey Shore star found comfort in a message from his best friend Billy, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident years ago.

Since his passing, the 37-year-old TV personality had always felt guilty about not being there with him. But Tyler Henry assured him, "Nothing would have made his circumstance different had you been there or not. If anything, I think the fact that he took a sense of happiness that you weren't there to see that happen. That was a good thing for him because he didn't want that to be the last way that you would have remembered him."