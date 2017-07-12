Pauly D has a guardian angel watching over him.
In Wednesday night's latest episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the DJ and Jersey Shore star found comfort in a message from his best friend Billy, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident years ago.
Since his passing, the 37-year-old TV personality had always felt guilty about not being there with him. But Tyler Henry assured him, "Nothing would have made his circumstance different had you been there or not. If anything, I think the fact that he took a sense of happiness that you weren't there to see that happen. That was a good thing for him because he didn't want that to be the last way that you would have remembered him."
Pauly was also thrilled to hear that his longtime friend is still hanging around and checking in on his life. "The feeling is that the time that I died prevented me from having everything I wanted to have, but you have the opportunity to have all of these things," the medium conveyed. "As you obtain them, he's gonna be there kind of living vicariously through you."
Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Revenge actress Emily VanCamp also had touching readings with Tyler Henry in this week's episode while connecting to their deceased grandparents.
See the emotional moments in the recap video above!
