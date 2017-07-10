Just when we thought we had to bid farewell to these Hollywood BFFs, Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer re-emerge.

It's been months since fans last caught a glimpse of the award-winning stars in the same room together, but the famous faces quelled any concerns about the status of their friendship when they posed for a "sisters" shot together—with new squad member Woody Harrelson.

The trio smiled for the group photo as Harrelson wrapped his arms around the ladies. Later, Schumer and Harrelson popped up on stage at New York City's famed Comedy Cellar. "Magic," the Trainwreck star called their appearance. While only a lucky few got to be in the room with the comic duo, fans everywhere can enjoy the new Instagram evidence that one of Hollywood's favorite friendships is alive and well.