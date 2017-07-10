The drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is far from over.

Earlier this morning, Chyna appeared in an L.A. court with her lawyer where a judge granted the mother of two a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiancé. In the court docs, Chyna claims Rob has been violent with her in the past.

Chyna also gave her first interview since Rob's social media rant against her last week in which she said she's "devastated" that Rob posted naked photos of her on the Internet.