Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Drama Continues With a Restraining Order, Claims of Violence & More

The drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is far from over.

Earlier this morning, Chyna appeared in an L.A. court with her lawyer where a judge granted the mother of two a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiancé. In the court docs, Chyna claims Rob has been violent with her in the past.

Chyna also gave her first interview since Rob's social media rant against her last week in which she said she's "devastated" that Rob posted naked photos of her on the Internet.

So how is Rob doing and what does this mean for Rob and Chyna's daughter Dream Kardashian? Watch the E! News clip for the latest details on their drama. 

