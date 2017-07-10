Sofia Vergara Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Haircut

Happy Birthday, Sofia Vergara!
Today, the actress is celebrating her 45th birthday with a fresh look, and we're loving it. Just yesterday she debuted blunt bangs with her brunette tresses, courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Kelly Kline. Her new 'do and car selfie continues to prove that for this Modern Family star, age is nothing but a number.
Sofia's more than aware of the youthfulness of her new look, posting a second Instagram comparing her fringe to the fictional character La Chilindrina from the Mexican hit show, El Chavo de Ocho. By adding pigtails to her brunette style, she wasn't far off.
This isn't the first time Kline has transformed the actress' look. In 2013, Sofia went blonde, crediting the hairstylist in another, you guessed it, car selfie. She captioned her post, "Blond ambitions!! Gracias to the amazing Kelly [Kline]. I'm ready for summer!"
Though the birthday lady didn't opt for a summer blonde look this season, her bangs were just as cool. In general, they're a quick way to change up your look without too much commitment. She (and you) can always pin them up or grow them out. When it comes to the day to day, the only change will be her a.m. routine—adding blowing out the bangs to her to-do list.
Pro tip: For Sofia-level bangs, finish your blowout with a shine agent and spritz bangs with a hold spray to keep them in place.
Is this your next beauty move?