Sofia Vergara Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Haircut

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo's $40 Sunglasses Really Do Look Designer

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

A Walk Through Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Breathtaking Wedding

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy Birthday, Sofia Vergara

Today, the actress is celebrating her 45th birthday with a fresh look, and we're loving it. Just yesterday she debuted blunt bangs with her brunette tresses, courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Kelly Kline. Her new 'do and car selfie continues to prove that for this Modern Family star, age is nothing but a number. 

Sofia's more than aware of the youthfulness of her new look, posting a second Instagram comparing her fringe to the fictional character La Chilindrina from the Mexican hit show, El Chavo de Ocho. By adding pigtails to her brunette style, she wasn't far off. 

This isn't the first time Kline has transformed the actress' look. In 2013, Sofia went blonde, crediting the hairstylist in another, you guessed it, car selfie. She captioned her post, "Blond ambitions!! Gracias to the amazing Kelly [Kline]. I'm ready for summer!"

Though the birthday lady didn't opt for a summer blonde look this season, her bangs were just as cool. In general, they're a quick way to change up your look without too much commitment. She (and you) can always pin them up or grow them out. When it comes to the day to day, the only change will be her a.m. routine—adding blowing out the bangs to her to-do list.

Photos

Lazy Hair Trends from Billboard Music Awards 2017

Pro tip: For Sofia-level bangs, finish your blowout with a shine agent and spritz bangs with a hold spray to keep them in place. 

Is this your next beauty move?

TAGS/ Sofia Vergara , Life/Style , Style Collective , Beauty , Hair , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.