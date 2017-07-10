Sofia Vergara Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Haircut

Happy Birthday, Sofia Vergara!

Today, the actress is celebrating her 45th birthday with a fresh look, and we're loving it. Just yesterday she debuted blunt bangs with her brunette tresses, courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Kelly Kline. Her new 'do and car selfie continues to prove that for this Modern Family star, age is nothing but a number.

Sofia's more than aware of the youthfulness of her new look, posting a second Instagram comparing her fringe to the fictional character La Chilindrina from the Mexican hit show, El Chavo de Ocho. By adding pigtails to her brunette style, she wasn't far off.