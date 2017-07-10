It appears time apart has done very little to calm the bad blood between Real Housewives of Orange County stars Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador.

As we impatiently await the season 12 premiere of the long-running Bravo reality series, Kelly stopped by for a chat with E! News' Zuri Hall where she spilled all about the new season—including a particularly messy fight between the two frenemies.

"You're on that Shannon rollercoaster. That s--t can go right off the rails like that," she revealed. "We get into it and a steak goes flying. Oh yeah."