It appears time apart has done very little to calm the bad blood between Real Housewives of Orange County stars Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador.
As we impatiently await the season 12 premiere of the long-running Bravo reality series, Kelly stopped by for a chat with E! News' Zuri Hall where she spilled all about the new season—including a particularly messy fight between the two frenemies.
"You're on that Shannon rollercoaster. That s--t can go right off the rails like that," she revealed. "We get into it and a steak goes flying. Oh yeah."
Bravo
"A steak as in a piece of meat that was once on a plate?" Zuri asked, stunned.
"Oh yeah, it goes in the air, flying. She slams a plate down," Kelly said. "And they said that it was the loudest thing ever and that the steak just went flying. And my friend that's a waitress, she stepped on it. So, yeah, [Shannon] loses her s--t and there is no going back from it."
From the sound of things, though, Shannon might not even be Kelly's biggest fish to fry this year. As she admitted to Zuri, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing with newbie Housewife Peggy Sulahian, whom Kelly labeled as her biggest frenemy for the season.
"A frenemy would probably be the new girl. I try to be nice to her and she comes from a good place," she told Zuri. "There's just no 'there' there. It's hard to talk to her...She says things and you're like, 'What the heck are you talking about?'"
"She pushes me over the rails and just not me," Kelly added. "She knows how to snap back and push your buttons and I snapped."
It's not all frenemies and fighting for Kelly this season, though. As she told Zuri, she found a new ally in returning Housewife Lydia McLaughlin. "She sees my point of view, and she sticks up for me a lot," she admitted. And over all, despite the flying food, she found her second season in the franchise to be much more enjoyable than her first.
"I hope to God nothing was as dark and explosive at last season," she said. "This season is fun, there's a lot of laughter. It's just way more lighter."
For more from Kelly, including an update on the Vicki Gunvalson-Tamra Judge-Shannon feud and her thoughts on a Heather Dubrow-free season, be sure to check out the video above!
The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for season 12 on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)