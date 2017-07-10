New details surrounding Nelsan Ellis' death have been revealed.

The 39-year-old True Blood actor was pronounced dead Saturday due to "complications with heart failure." On Monday, Ellis' family issued a statement via his manager, Emily Gerson Saines, in an effort to help other people who are struggling with the same addictions he faced.

"Nelsan's father has bravely agreed for me to share the circumstances of Nelsan's heart failure," she said. "Nelsan has suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own. According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control."