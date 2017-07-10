magnoliamarket.com
One Fixer Upper house is going to need to be fixed up...again.
For all you fans of the HGTV series, you may remember the "Three Little Pigs" house in Waco, Texas, from season three of the show (episode 10). It turned out beautiful with brick and dark wood accents and an adorable porch, fitting for the quaint neighborhood.
Unfortunately, it no longer looks like it once did. According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, a man suspected of drunk driving crashed into the house late Saturday night, destroying part of the porch and the front room.
Owners Ken and Kelly Downs were sleeping in an interior room and were uninjured. However, Kelly told the publication it could have been much worse if it wasn't for the brick fireplace Chip and Joanna Gaines had moved into that front room, which likely stopped the car.
The next room the car would have hit was the bedroom where the couple was sleeping.
The couple said crime has been an on-going issue for them since they moved in over a year and a half ago.
"It's like the Wild West here. There's been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street," Kelly said. "It's been a problem from the beginning."
She continued, "There's a big problem here. It's not safe. This is a Fixer Upper gone bad."