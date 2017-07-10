Teen Wolf's Final Season Trailer Is One Giant Homecoming

"Welcome back. You must all be feeling rather nostalgic."

After getting a look at Teen Wolf's season 6B trailer, we sure are!

MTV just released the first proper look at the thriller's final run of episodes and there are so many familiar faces in the mix, we can hardly contain our excitement. In the trailer, war has come to Beacon Hills and Scott (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his supernatural pals find themselves hunted. Naturally, it's time to call in the cavalry.

"You didn't think you were doing this without me, did you?" Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) asks his old pal. And he's just the first of the surprising returns.