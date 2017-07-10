Teen Wolf's Final Season Trailer Is One Giant Homecoming

MTV
"Welcome back. You must all be feeling rather nostalgic."
After getting a look at Teen Wolf's season 6B trailer, we sure are!
MTV just released the first proper look at the thriller's final run of episodes and there are so many familiar faces in the mix, we can hardly contain our excitement. In the trailer, war has come to Beacon Hills and Scott (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his supernatural pals find themselves hunted. Naturally, it's time to call in the cavalry.
"You didn't think you were doing this without me, did you?" Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) asks his old pal. And he's just the first of the surprising returns.
"Without us?" a familiar voice asks immediately after Stiles, as the camera pulls back to reveal Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin)—who hasn't been seen around these parts since season four—standing just outside Stiles' truck. Cue Scott's—and our—shocked face.
And while they may not get an awesome scene like Stiles and Derek, eagle-eyed fans will notice Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver) walking through the halls of Beacon Hills High in the trailer, marking the fan-favorite characters first appearances since seasons two and three, respectively. Talk about a homecoming!
These final ten episodes pick up with Scott and his pack on the eve of their departure for college, as they discover a new enemy rising in the shadows, which threatens the fate of everything they hold dear. And from the looks of it, Gerard Argent (Michael Hogan) might be at the center of the evil. "Tell him to run," he offers as a warning for Scott. Uh-oh.
As Teen Wolf prepares to say goodbye, it moves to new night and time. Season 6B premieres on Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on MTV.