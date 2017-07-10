Nickelodeon
Your favorite football head is returning to life thanks to Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie, Nickelodeon's revival of the classic animated series. In a new video, creator Craig Bartlett drops some info on what fans can expect from the new movie.
"For our characters, it's going to play like it's only been one or two years even though it's really been 15 or 20," Bartlett said.
Hey Arnold ran from 1994-2004 on Nickelodeon and followed the exploits of the title character, his classmates, and his grandparents and the residents who lived in their boarding house. The series ended with the mystery of what happened to Arnold's parents. That plot is picked up in the new flick. Arnold and his classmates head to the jungles of South America to a made up country on a field trip.
"This is the movie I always wanted to make," Bartlett said.
In Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie, Arnold is on his way to becoming a sixth grader and as a result the character (and his animated friends) got some updates. Take a look at the video above for the updated looks and why they made the changes. Even Gerald's hair got a tweak. But the biggest change might be for Phoebe.
"She always was sort of an ultra-nerd and we thought we'd make her look a little more put together. Phoebe's a little more confident now," Bartlett says.
Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie is heading to Comic Con with the show's classic voices and new cast doing a panel. Plus Helga's shrine to Arnold will be there for photo ops.
Nickelodeon is also bringing back Invader Zim and Rocko's Modern Life with new movies and there could be more down the line.
At the 2017 ATX TV Festival, Chis Viscardi, the co-creator of The Adventures of Pete and Pete and current senior vice president of production and development, and animation at Nickelodeon Group, revealed more revivals are on the way.
"We feel it's really important to honor who made the show and who started the show, so we've had that opportunity," he said. "And a few others I can't talk about now," he said. "It's been a great process to work with them."