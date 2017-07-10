Your favorite football head is returning to life thanks to Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie, Nickelodeon's revival of the classic animated series. In a new video, creator Craig Bartlett drops some info on what fans can expect from the new movie.

"For our characters, it's going to play like it's only been one or two years even though it's really been 15 or 20," Bartlett said.

Hey Arnold ran from 1994-2004 on Nickelodeon and followed the exploits of the title character, his classmates, and his grandparents and the residents who lived in their boarding house. The series ended with the mystery of what happened to Arnold's parents. That plot is picked up in the new flick. Arnold and his classmates head to the jungles of South America to a made up country on a field trip.