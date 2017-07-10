Bravo
Just call him Craig, the cheese monster.
Southern Charm's season four reunion kicks off tonight on Bravo and, as hard-hitting as ever, Andy Cohen is getting to the bottom of one of the season's biggest revelations: Craig Conover would choose cheese over oral sex. Yes, really. Just how good is girlfriend Naomie Olindo's cheese boards that he would choose the dairy delights over...other activities?
"Craig's friends literally nicknamed him the cheese monster because they would find him at night in their parents' fridge just eating a block of cheese," Naomie reveals in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the reunion, airing tonight at 8 p.m., below. "He loves cheese!"
But for Andy, that wasn't enough, who asked what is wrong with their relationship because "every guy likes getting his dick sucked," (ANDY!) so he can't understand Craig's thought process.
However, there really might not be anything wrong with Craig and Naomie's relationship as she admitted she would probably answer the same thing. "We just love cheese! Leave us alone, we just love cheese!"
We guess that old saying is true: the couple that cheese together stays together.
Part two of Southern Charm's season four reunion will air Monday, July 17.
Southern Charm's reunion airs Monday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
