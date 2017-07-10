But for Andy, that wasn't enough, who asked what is wrong with their relationship because "every guy likes getting his dick sucked," (ANDY!) so he can't understand Craig's thought process.

However, there really might not be anything wrong with Craig and Naomie's relationship as she admitted she would probably answer the same thing. "We just love cheese! Leave us alone, we just love cheese!"

We guess that old saying is true: the couple that cheese together stays together.

Part two of Southern Charm's season four reunion will air Monday, July 17.