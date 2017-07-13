Kevin Mazur/KCSports2016/WireImage
Time to throw on your cleats and get ready for the ball...and a lot of slime!
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards—which celebrates the best athletes in sports as well as the top moments in sports leagues—is off to a competitive start. Stars like Serena Williams and Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky will go head-to-head alongside other nominees, including Tom Brady, Steph Curry and more.
The show is taking place today at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles and is being hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for the third year in a row.
But while Ciara's hubby surely has tons of surprises up his sleeve throughout the big night, we also have to applaud those athletes who are taking home the esteemed orange blimps!
Check out the list of winners below:
Favorite Male Athlete:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F. La Liga)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)
Kris Bryant (MLB, Chicago Cubs)
LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
Favorite Female Athlete:
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Ski Team)
Nneka Ogwumike (WNBA, Los Angeles Sparks)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Simone Biles (Professional Artistic Gymnast)
King of Swag:
Cam Newton (NFL, Carolina Panthers)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F.)
DeAndre Jordan (NBA, Los Angeles Clippers)
Rickie Fowler (Professional Golfer)
Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks)
Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)
Queen of Swag:
Caroline Wozniacki (WTA)
Danica Patrick (NASCAR)
Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Skylar Diggins (WNBA, Dallas Wings)
Torah Bright (Professional Snowboarder)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Best Cannon:
Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)
Andy Murray (Professional Tennis Player)
Justin Verlander (MLB, Detroit Tigers)
Matt Ryan (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)
Max Scherzer (MLB, Washington Nationals)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Biggest Powerhouse:
Claressa Shields (Professional Boxer)
David Ortiz (MLB, Boston Red Sox)
DeMarcus Cousins (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)
Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)
Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)
Clutch Player of the Year:
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)
Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)
Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)
Sergio Garcia (Professional Golfer)
Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)
Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
Don't Try This At Home:
Alise Post (Professional BMX Racer)
Connor Fields (Professional BMX Racer)
Hailey Langland (Professional Snowboarder)
Keala Kennelly (Professional Surfer)
Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)
Mark McMorris (Professional Snowboarder)
Nyjah Huston (Professional Skateboarder)
Favorite Newcomber:
Breanna Stewart (WNBA, Seattle Storm)
Corey Seager (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys)
Dario Šarić (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Laurie Hernandez (Professional Artistic Gymnast)
Simone Manuel (Competitive Swimmer)
Hands of Gold:
Adrián Beltré (MLB, Texas Rangers)
Antonio Brown (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)
Braden Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)
Ian Kinsler (MLB, Detroit Tigers)
Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)
Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, New York Giants)
Need for Speed:
Allyson Felix (Professional Track & Field Athlete)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)
Danica Patrick (NASCAR)
Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)
Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)
Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)
Usain Bolt (Professional Track & Field Athlete)
Sickest Moves:
Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Manchester City)
James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)
Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Kyrie Irving (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)
Le'Veon Bell (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)
Patrick Kane (NHL, Chicago Blackhawks)
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 are set to air Sunday July 16 at 8 p.m.