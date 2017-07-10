How a Game of Thrones Star Almost Got Herself Fired

Spoilers are a precious commodity in the world of Game of Thrones. The pursuit of them can last an entire hiatus—never forget when Jon Snow "died" and Kit Harington was dogged for months. And sometimes the stars themselves even slip and reveal things...that wind up with almost disastrous consequences. Just ask Gemma Whelan.

Whelan took on the role of Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones' second season and she added her new gig to her online resume. Big mistake. Huge.