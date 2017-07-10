How a Game of Thrones Star Almost Got Herself Fired

Spoilers are a precious commodity in the world of Game of Thrones. The pursuit of them can last an entire hiatus—never forget when Jon Snow "died" and Kit Harington was dogged for months. And sometimes the stars themselves even slip and reveal things...that wind up with almost disastrous consequences. Just ask Gemma Whelan.
Whelan took on the role of Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones' second season and she added her new gig to her online resume. Big mistake. Huge.
HBO
"The first lesson I learnt was when I first got the job. No one told me to keep quiet about it," she told the UK Times. "I just thought it was normal to pop it in my Spotlight entry, so I wrote on my CV, ‘This summer, Gemma will be playing Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.' And the internet went nuts. One of the lovely, lovely producers on Thrones called me into his office and said, ‘This is very serious. We almost can't employ you because of this.'"
Oops! Safe to say, lesson learned.
Whelan's costar Maisie Williams previously addressed accidentally revealing spoilers to the general public.
"We go out for drinks and stuff and we just end up talking about the show and then, because we're a season ahead we have to really watch what we're saying because you don't know who's listening to your conversation," she said during an appearance on BBC Radio 1.
Game of Thrones returns for season seven on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Can't recall where every character left off? We've got you covered.