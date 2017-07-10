Ryan Seacrest only wants the best for Julianne Hough.

On Saturday, Hough and hockey player Brooks Laich got married in front of more than 200 guests near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. "I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," the 29-year-old Dancing With the Stars judge told People shortly after the ceremony concluded. "But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."

Ryan, whose two-year romance with Julianne ended in 2013, offered his "congratulations" to the newlywed on Live With Kelly and Ryan Monday. As he and Kelly Ripa reviewed wedding photos (in which Julianne modeled a custom Marchesa gown), he raved, "She looks stunning."

"I know this family," Ryan said, calling special attention to her father. "They're terrific people." Noting that the bride is "super talented," the host once again said, "Congratulations, Julianne."