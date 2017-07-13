Ready, set, slime!

It's officially that time of year again: Sports stars and celebrities are hitting the orange carpet ahead of Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards tonight.

The show has kicked off at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles and will be hosted by returning emcee and new daddy Russell Wilson.

This marks the third time the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has taken the stage to host the show, always providing lots of entertainment, surprise guests and (of course) slime.

"Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2017," Wilson said in a statement about hosting the show again. "Kids get ready…three times the slime coming your way."