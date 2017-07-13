Ready, set, slime!
It's officially that time of year again: Sports stars and celebrities are hitting the orange carpet ahead of Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards tonight.
The show has kicked off at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles and will be hosted by returning emcee and new daddy Russell Wilson.
This marks the third time the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has taken the stage to host the show, always providing lots of entertainment, surprise guests and (of course) slime.
"Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2017," Wilson said in a statement about hosting the show again. "Kids get ready…three times the slime coming your way."
But before we get to see it all go down, check out the celebrity arrivals in the gallery below:
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Here's your host! The Seattle Seahawks quarterback bonds with wife Ciara's toddler.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
It's a family affair for the Good Morning America co-host and his 12-year-old twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The rapper and television personality is giving us major vacation vibes in his tropical sweatsuit and shades.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
It wouldn't be a prestigious event honoring the best in sports without an appearance from this Olympic champ.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Professional snowboarder by day, sports style icon by night.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Feeling nautical! The Olympic gymnast is ready to hit the open waters in her preppy number.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
After attending last night's 2017 ESPYS, the all-star swimmer and his wife step out for a second date night.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The former NBA pro looks happy and healthy as he flashes a peace sign on the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Feeling cool for the summer! The champion skier shows some skin in a sheer blouse and trendy trousers.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Nostalgia alert: the NBA star reps Nickelodeon classic Rocket Power on a jersey.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Get it, girl! The Olympic gold medalist brings the heat in a sequined two-piece.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Trina Vega from Victorious is fresh and fierce in her green mini-skirt and checkered heels.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Los Angeles Clippers star makes his VIP status known in a graphic tee tucked into slacks.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The 12-year-old Henry Danger actress hits the carpet in patterned denim and a floral skirt.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The actor proves he's ready to rock in white denim and a graphic T-shirt.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Summer style! The School of Rock star makes pinstripes chic in her jumpsuit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The New York Giants wide receiver flashes a star quality smile on the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The 16-year-old Henry Danger starlet showcases her flair for fashion in sequins and checkers.
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
The Paralympic track and field athlete rocks an all-black ensemble for the big night ahead.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Venezuelan teen actress makes a bold statement in her MTV-inspired frock.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The E! News correspondent shows off her team spirit in a mini-dress made entirely of mesh jerseys.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Hard works pays off! The mother-daughter fitness fanatics strike a pose.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The So You Think You Can Dance competitor looks flirty in floral for the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.
Stay tuned for more fun when the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. PST on Nickelodeon.