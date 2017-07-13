2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards: See All the Stars Hit the Carpet Before the Sliming Begins

Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Ready, set, slime!

It's officially that time of year again: Sports stars and celebrities are hitting the orange carpet ahead of Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards tonight.

The show has kicked off at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles and will be hosted by returning emcee and new daddy Russell Wilson.

This marks the third time the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has taken the stage to host the show, always providing lots of entertainment, surprise guests and (of course) slime.

"Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2017," Wilson said in a statement about hosting the show again. "Kids get ready…three times the slime coming your way."

But before we get to see it all go down, check out the celebrity arrivals in the gallery below:

Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Russell Wilson & Future Zahir Wilburn

Here's your host! The Seattle Seahawks quarterback bonds with wife Ciara's toddler.

Michael Strahan, Isabella Strahan, Sophia Strahan, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Michael Strahan

It's a family affair for the Good Morning America co-host and his 12-year-old twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia.

Nick Cannon, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nick Cannon

The rapper and television personality is giving us major vacation vibes in his tropical sweatsuit and shades.

Simone Biles, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Simone Biles

It wouldn't be a prestigious event honoring the best in sports without an appearance from this Olympic champ.

Shaun White, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shaun White

Professional snowboarder by day, sports style icon by night. 

Aly Raisman, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Aly Raisman

Feeling nautical! The Olympic gymnast is ready to hit the open waters in her preppy number.

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson

After attending last night's 2017 ESPYS, the all-star swimmer and his wife step out for a second date night.

Lamar Odom, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lamar Odom

The former NBA pro looks happy and healthy as he flashes a peace sign on the red carpet.

Lindsey Vonn, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn

Feeling cool for the summer! The champion skier shows some skin in a sheer blouse and trendy trousers.

Andre Drummond, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Andre Drummond

Nostalgia alert: the NBA star reps Nickelodeon classic Rocket Power on a jersey.

Gabby Douglas, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Gabby Douglas

Get it, girl! The Olympic gold medalist brings the heat in a sequined two-piece.

Daniella Monet, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Daniella Monet

Trina Vega from Victorious is fresh and fierce in her green mini-skirt and checkered heels.

DeAndre Jordan, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Clippers star makes his VIP status known in a graphic tee tucked into slacks.

Ella Anderson, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ella Anderson

The 12-year-old Henry Danger actress hits the carpet in patterned denim and a floral skirt.

Tony Cavalero, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tony Cavalero

The actor proves he's ready to rock in white denim and a graphic T-shirt.

Jama Williamson, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jama Williamson

Summer style! The School of Rock star makes pinstripes chic in her jumpsuit.

Sterling Shepard, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sterling Shepard

The New York Giants wide receiver flashes a star quality smile on the red carpet.

Riele Downs, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Riele Downs

The 16-year-old Henry Danger starlet showcases her flair for fashion in sequins and checkers. 

Blake Leeper, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Leeper

The Paralympic track and field athlete rocks an all-black ensemble for the big night ahead.

Lilimar, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lilimar Hernandez

The Venezuelan teen actress makes a bold statement in her MTV-inspired frock.

Erin Lim, 2017 Kids Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Erin Lim

The E! News correspondent shows off her team spirit in a mini-dress made entirely of mesh jerseys. 

Katie Austin, Denise Austin, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Katie Austin & Denise Austin

Hard works pays off! The mother-daughter fitness fanatics strike a pose. 

Ava Cota, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ava Cota

The So You Think You Can Dance competitor looks flirty in floral for the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Stay tuned for more fun when the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. PST on Nickelodeon.

