Take a walk down the aisle with Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her longtime beau officially tied the knot on Saturday during an intimate ceremony outside in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho near Hough's family home.

Thanks to new photos of the occasion, we can now say the couple's special day looked like it had been ripped right off the pages of a fashion magazine. The beaming bride and her hockey pro husband looked stunning as they arrived to the ceremony together on a boat—a moment that could have been compared to a James Bond scene.