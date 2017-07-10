Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Wedding Was Straight Out of a Magazine: Here Are the Pictures to Prove It

Take a walk down the aisle with Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her longtime beau officially tied the knot on Saturday during an intimate ceremony outside in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho near Hough's family home. 

Thanks to new photos of the occasion, we can now say the couple's special day looked like it had been ripped right off the pages of a fashion magazine. The beaming bride and her hockey pro husband looked stunning as they arrived to the ceremony together on a boat—a moment that could have been compared to a James Bond scene. 

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich: Romance Rewind

Hough's lengthy veil blew in the wind as the two approached their guests, making for the ultimate picturesque moment. Step by step, it was clear Hough could not wait to say "I do."

"She had a huge smile on her face and looked giddy with excitement," a source told E! News. "When she met Brooks at the front of the aisle, she was ecstatic."

From her custom Marchesa gown to their first kiss as husband and wife, see all of the details of the star's special day below: 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

BACKGRID

On Our Way!

The bride and groom arrive to their ceremony in style. 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

BACKGRID

A Stylish Arrival

Hough sports a smile as her soon-to-be husband stays behind the wheel. 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

BACKGRID

Here Comes the Bride!

With the help of her father Bruce Hough, the beaming bride makes her way down the aisle. 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

BACKGRID

He Put a Ring on It

The groom makes it official by putting a ring on his wife's finger. 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

BACKGRID

I Do!

The couple seals their vows with a cinematic kiss. 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

BACKGRID

Jumping for Joy

The dancer was airborne as her husband lifted her up during their smooch. 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

BACKGRID

Picture Perfect

As the couple kissed for the first time as husband and wife, paper confetti filled the air for a stunning shot. 

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

BACKGRID

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Laich

As the ceremony came to a close, the new Mr. and Mrs. Laich faced their guests as an officially married pair. 

*Adds everything to Pinterest wedding board*

