Jay-Z is about to take North America by storm.
The rapper announced a 31-date North American tour in support on his new album, 4:44. Tickets go on sale July 14, but Tidal users can purchase tickets starting today at noon E.T. Citi card members can buy tickets on the Private Pass site from noon today until 10 p.m. ET July 13.
Here is the complete list of tour Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour dates:
Oct. 27 - Anaheim, CA at Honda Center
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 1 - Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Nov. 3 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 5 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center Arena
Nov. 7 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
Nov. 8 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center
Nov. 9 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
Nov. 11 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
Nov. 12 - Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena
Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 19 - Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 21 - Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
Nov. 25 - Boston, MA at TD Garden
Nov. 26 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
Nov. 29 - Washington, DC at Verizon Center
Dec. 2 - Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL at United Center
Dec. 6 - Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Dec. 9 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Dec. 13 - Seattle, WA at KeyArena
Dec. 14 - Portland, OR at Moda Center
Dec. 16 - Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena
Dec. 17 - Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
Dec. 19 - San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
Dec. 21 - Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
V.I.P. packages will be available via VIPNation.com.
Jay-Z will also headline three festival concerts in the summer and fall.