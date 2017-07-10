Jay-Z Announces 4:44 Tour Dates in North America

Jay Z, 4:44 Tour

Jay-Z is about to take North America by storm.

The rapper announced a 31-date North American tour in support on his new album, 4:44. Tickets go on sale July 14, but Tidal users can purchase tickets starting today at noon E.T. Citi card members can buy tickets on the Private Pass site from noon today until 10 p.m. ET July 13.

Here is the complete list of tour Jay-Z's 4:44 Tour dates:

Oct. 27 - Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 1 - Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Nov. 3 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 5 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center Arena

Nov. 7 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Nov. 8 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Nov. 9 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

Nov. 11 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Nov. 12 - Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena

Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

Nov. 15 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 16 - Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 19 - Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 21 - Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

Nov. 25 - Boston, MA at TD Garden

Nov. 26 - Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

Nov. 29 - Washington, DC at Verizon Center

Dec. 2 - Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL at United Center

Dec. 6 - Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 9 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

Dec. 11 - Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Dec. 13 - Seattle, WA at KeyArena

Dec. 14 - Portland, OR at Moda Center

Dec. 16 - Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

Dec. 17 - Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

Dec. 19 - San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

Dec. 21 - Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

V.I.P. packages will be available via VIPNation.com.

Jay-Z will also headline three festival concerts in the summer and fall.

