Amber Rose may have found The One.

Overnight, the 33-year-old talk show host shared an Instagram photo of herself snuggling in bed with 21 Savage (wearing matching Space Jam jerseys) and confessed she's fallen head over heels for him. "It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this," Rose told her 15.6 million fans. "I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't s--t, been gaslighted and slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about."

Rose, who has a 4-year-old son with her rapper ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, continued, "I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to 'pull up' to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I."