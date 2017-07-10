On Thursday, July 13, all the usual suspects will get the calls, tweets and texts congratulating them on their first or umpteenth Emmy nomination. You'll see Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Veep up there once again (for good reason), but as the TV landscape continuously expands, more and more solid performances and entertaining shows go unnoticed. If we had our way, well, that would change.

Justice for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life! Don't overlook everything on The CW! Never forget Jennifer Hudson's show-stopping performance in Hairspray Live! We can go on. And we did.