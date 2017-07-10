Don't let those Monday blues get to you...Liam Hemsworth has turned our morning right around.
The 27-year-old actor blessed us late last night with an Instagram photo series of his typical summer Sunday: short shorts, ice baths and so many abs (like, too many to count).
Hemsworth shared pics of his incredibly toned body in a pair of rolled up bathing suit shorts, which perfectly showed off his thigh muscles (among other things). He also posted a picture from his ice bath.
He captioned the collection of photos, "Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts."
Bless you, Hemsworth.
But before we get too excited, he also made sure to remind us that he's happily engaged to Miley Cyrus.
He posted a black and white photo with his fiancée, writing, "My little angel and I."
Perhaps Hemsworth is reciprocating the love from Cyrus who shouted out to him last week, sharing a photo of the couple's first kiss on International Kissing Day.
Needless to say, no matter how much we fantasize about taking an ice bath with Hemsworth in his short shorts, these two lovebirds are doing better than ever.