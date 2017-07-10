Don't let those Monday blues get to you...Liam Hemsworth has turned our morning right around.

The 27-year-old actor blessed us late last night with an Instagram photo series of his typical summer Sunday: short shorts, ice baths and so many abs (like, too many to count).

Hemsworth shared pics of his incredibly toned body in a pair of rolled up bathing suit shorts, which perfectly showed off his thigh muscles (among other things). He also posted a picture from his ice bath.