Niall Horan Announces Flicker Sessions Tour Dates

Niall Horan is coming to a city near you.
In support of his forthcoming untitled solo debut, the 23-year-old One Direction singer will be hitting the road with the Flicker Sessions tour. Horan, who's riding high off the back-to-back successes of "This Town" and "Slow Hands," announced his tour dates via his website Monday.
Here is the complete list of tour dates:
8/29: Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland
8/31: O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, U.K.
9/3: Annexet in Stockholm, Sweden
9/10: Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia
9/14: EX Theater in Tokyo, Japan
9/19: Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA
9/26: El Plaza Condesa in Mexico City, Mexico
10/1: Vivo Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
10/29: The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA
10/31: Beacon Theatre in New York, NY
Live Nation Entertainment
11/1: Massey Hall in Toronto, ON
11/3: Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA
11/4: The Fillmore Silver Spring in Washington, D.C.
11/6: The Fillmore Miami Beach in Miami Beach, FL
11/9: House of Blues Orlando in Orlando, FL
11/10: Tabernacle in Atlana, GA
11/13: Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN
11/15: Rosemont Theatre in Chicago, IL
11/17: South Side Ballroom in Dallas, TX
11/20: Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ
11/22: The Masonic in San Francisco, CA
Tickets for the U.S. and Canada go on sale Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. local time. To prevent scalping, "Fan Registration" will be available here through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.
Horan signed a solo contract with Capitol Records n 2016 after his band went on hiatus to pursue individual interests. "There was never a point where I thought about [going solo]. I wasn't even planning on it at the start of last year, but then I just started writing songs because that's what I knew how to do, and then I was like, 'You know what? I like these songs; they're very me,'" Horan recently told Notion. "So, I showed them to management, and here we are."
With Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles promoting solo projects of their own, it would be easy to assume there's a rivalry among the members of 1D. "We're very supportive of each other, always texting and e-mailing...It's all very easy going with us," Horan said. "We don't feel a pressure between us...People think we don't like each other, but we definitely do."