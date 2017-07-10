Niall Horan Announces Flicker Sessions Tour Dates

Horan signed a solo contract with Capitol Records n 2016 after his band went on hiatus to pursue individual interests. "There was never a point where I thought about [going solo]. I wasn't even planning on it at the start of last year, but then I just started writing songs because that's what I knew how to do, and then I was like, 'You know what? I like these songs; they're very me,'" Horan recently told Notion. "So, I showed them to management, and here we are."

With Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles promoting solo projects of their own, it would be easy to assume there's a rivalry among the members of 1D. "We're very supportive of each other, always texting and e-mailing...It's all very easy going with us," Horan said. "We don't feel a pressure between us...People think we don't like each other, but we definitely do."