Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
When it comes to defending herself against online trolls, Simone Biles deserves a gold medal.
The Olympic gymnast was going about her life when a naysayer took to social media to share their uncensored feelings about how Biles has been spending her days.
"It seems like you have partied non stop for a year," the digital critic wrote to her on Instagram. "#trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel." Well, the multi-gold medalist was not about to let the remark go by the wayside without being addressed.
"Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals," Biles retorted. "I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats."
To further her point, Biles tweeted out screenshots of the comment and her response, writing, "Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is...#BLOCK."
As expected, her legions of fans came to her defense in the Twitter comment section, praising her for her accomplishments and continued dedication to her sport. The 20-year-old, who has accumulated five Olympic medals and an additional 14 World Championship medals, is the most decorated gymnast in American history. Since competing in the Olympics in Rio last summer, Biles also took her skills to the ballroom floor as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, placing fourth. Recently, she headed to Hawaii for a family vacation.
As one supporter tweeted to the star, "Carry on Simone & keep living & enjoying life!"