It was a day fit for a birthday princess—complete with actual royalty.

In honor of her 6th year, Harper Beckham got to spend some quality time in a real palace, thanks to a special visit with Princess Eugenie of York at Buckingham Palace.

However, it wouldn't be a royal birthday celebration without the right ensemble. David and Victoria Beckham's only daughter dressed the part in Cinderella's classic blue ballgown. Accompanied by a group of friends, the birthday girl grinned from ear to ear as she and her posse posed for photos with the 27-year-old royal.