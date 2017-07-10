It was a day fit for a birthday princess—complete with actual royalty.
In honor of her 6th year, Harper Beckham got to spend some quality time in a real palace, thanks to a special visit with Princess Eugenie of York at Buckingham Palace.
However, it wouldn't be a royal birthday celebration without the right ensemble. David and Victoria Beckham's only daughter dressed the part in Cinderella's classic blue ballgown. Accompanied by a group of friends, the birthday girl grinned from ear to ear as she and her posse posed for photos with the 27-year-old royal.
From the sound of it on social media, her famous parents were equally excited for her special birthday celebration. "Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace," the soccer star gushed on social media.
"Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady."
However, David also took a moment to clarify that, while his little girl got to spend her birthday in style, the palace had not opened its gates solely for her.
"Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party...." he explained.
Talk about a perfect story to share on the first day of school!