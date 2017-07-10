Blac Chyna has finally told her side of the story.

Flanked by her attorney, Lisa Bloom, the 29-year-old E! reality star spoke to Good Morning America's Linsey Davis in a pre-taped interview that aired Monday. Chyna appeared on the show to discuss Rob Kardashian, who last week, in a jealous rage, posted nude photos of his ex.

In addition to publishing three nude photos of Chyna (and re-publishing them after they were deleted for violating Instagram's guidelines), Rob claimed he paid $100,000 for her to get plastic surgery after the November birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. He also ranted about her relationships with other men, writing, "She couldn't remain loyal and cheated and f--ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad." Chyna did not respond in kind, but in a since-deleted Snapchat, she claimed he had physically abused her.

On Friday, Chyna's attorney said they'd be going after Rob. "Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal," Lisa said in a statement. "Cyberbullying your ex is harassment."