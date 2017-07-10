Blac Chyna has finally told her side of the story.
Flanked by her attorney, Lisa Bloom, the 29-year-old E! reality star spoke to Good Morning America's Linsey Davis in a pre-taped interview that aired Monday. Chyna appeared on the show to discuss Rob Kardashian, who last week, in a jealous rage, posted nude photos of his ex.
In addition to publishing three nude photos of Chyna (and re-publishing them after they were deleted for violating Instagram's guidelines), Rob claimed he paid $100,000 for her to get plastic surgery after the November birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. He also ranted about her relationships with other men, writing, "She couldn't remain loyal and cheated and f--ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad." Chyna did not respond in kind, but in a since-deleted Snapchat, she claimed he had physically abused her.
On Friday, Chyna's attorney said they'd be going after Rob. "Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal," Lisa said in a statement. "Cyberbullying your ex is harassment."
"Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women's rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now," Lisa told the 30-year-old E! reality star. "Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."
Rob's rant was prompted by Chyna sending Rob a video of herself kissing another man in bed.
"I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?" Chyna admitted. "And I'm like, 'Wow, OK.' Like, this is a person that I trusted. I felt...betrayed." As for reports that Chyna actually liked the explicit images that Rob posted, she fired back, "I didn't like none of the photos. I actually have Robert Kardashian blocked from my Instagram."
California, where the exes reside, implemented an anti-revenge porn law in 2013.
"I talked to Rob about everything. I talked to him," the Lashed salon owner said. "The moral of the story is, like, he doesn't respect me, so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."
Chyna bristled when Linsey mentioned some people believe her relationship with Rob was forged as a "revenge" scheme, given her tangled histories with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Tyga. "First of all, that's not even my character. And I see all these things on the internet, and I never address it because I'm the bigger person," Chyna explained. "Robert came at me."
While Rob claimed last week that Chyna used him for "fame and fortune," as Linsey put it, the mother of two had a different take. "I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians," she said.
Chyna added that she once loved Rob: "Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite."
Since she's posted provocative images before, where does she draw the line? "I'm going to draw the line at I'm Angela White. I'm Blac Chyna. I can do whatever I want," she said. "It's my body."
"Why did you send Rob a video of you with another man?" Linsey asked.
"I've been broken up with Rob since December. It's like, if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and poking at you, and keep poking at you, eventually you're going to pop," Chyna said. "I was just like, 'Maybe if I send this video to him, then he'll just leave me alone.'"
Now that the interview aired, Chyna will file for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Rob; she also claimed he got physical with her in April, though she plans to keep their informal joint custody agreement in place. "I would like to just say something to, like, all the women out there," she said. "You know, you're not the only one that's probably going through something. So, I feel as though if one person speaks up, hopefully it will be a domino effect."
The rest of Linsey's interview with Chyna and Lisa will air tonight on ABC's Nightline.
Rob has not publicly spoken about Chyna since Wednesday; he has not been charged with a crime.