Bridget Marquardt Hasn't Seen Hugh Hefner in Years

Bridget Marquardt is always welcome at the Playboy Mansion...or is she?

Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend appeared on Australia's The Morning Show Monday, where she told co-hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies that she hasn't seen the magazine mogul in quite awhile. Marquardt remained in touch with the 91-year-old "for a while" after she left the mansion in 2009. "I was still going back to some of the parties. Occasionally, my boyfriend [Nick Carpenter] I would go back," she revealed. "I was still in touch with Hef—and then we kind of lost contact."

Hefner, who married Crystal Harris in 2012, has not commented on Marquardt's claims. "He told me there was always an open door, but I heard that that's not quite true lately," she said. "I called and tried to go to the mansion earlier this year...but I'm just getting the run around."