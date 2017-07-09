Blac Chyna is talking...

ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis has hopped on Twitter to announce that Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom are talking to Good Morning America on Monday about last week's bitter social media battle with ex Rob Kardashian.

Along with a photo from the interview, which depicts Chyna in a very conservative black outfit seated next to her attorney, the newswoman wrote, "Tomorrow on @GMA we sit down exclusively w/ @BLACCHYNA and @LisaBloom and talk revenge porn and #RobKardashian."

On Friday, Chyna brought on the high-powered attorney, who tweeted, "I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him," attorney Lisa Bloom, who is also representing actress Mischa Barton in a revenge porn case against her ex.

Lisa has confirmed to E! News that she and her client will be doing the GMA interview tomorrow. Additionally, the attorney said that the two will be speaking outside the courthouse after tomorrow's hearing.

Earlier this week, Rob posted a slew of naked pics of his ex on his since-deleted Instagram following Chyna's allegedly sending him a video of her kissing another man.

In his rant, the father of one accused her of cheating, made fun of her body, revealed he paid $100,000 for her plastic surgery and threatened that she would never see their 7-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian again unless she stopped "the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E."

Chyna responded on Snapchat by claiming he had "beat" her. She later deleted the Snap.