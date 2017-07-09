Blac Chyna is talking...
ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis has hopped on Twitter to announce that Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom are talking to Good Morning America on Monday about last week's bitter social media battle with ex Rob Kardashian.
Along with a photo from the interview, which depicts Chyna in a very conservative black outfit seated next to her attorney, the newswoman wrote, "Tomorrow on @GMA we sit down exclusively w/ @BLACCHYNA and @LisaBloom and talk revenge porn and #RobKardashian."
On Friday, Chyna brought on the high-powered attorney, who tweeted, "I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him," attorney Lisa Bloom, who is also representing actress Mischa Barton in a revenge porn case against her ex.
Lisa has confirmed to E! News that she and her client will be doing the GMA interview tomorrow. Additionally, the attorney said that the two will be speaking outside the courthouse after tomorrow's hearing.
Earlier this week, Rob posted a slew of naked pics of his ex on his since-deleted Instagram following Chyna's allegedly sending him a video of her kissing another man.
In his rant, the father of one accused her of cheating, made fun of her body, revealed he paid $100,000 for her plastic surgery and threatened that she would never see their 7-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian again unless she stopped "the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E."
Chyna responded on Snapchat by claiming he had "beat" her. She later deleted the Snap.
Tomorrow on @GMA we sit down exclusively w/ @BLACCHYNA and @LisaBloom and talk revenge porn and #RobKardashian pic.twitter.com/Fsjn0bhTtB— Linsey Davis (@LinseyDavis) July 9, 2017
Rob has not commented on the very public and very graphic social media exchange. But a source tells E! News that Rob has been very upset and depressed ever since the fight happened and has barely left the house. Additionally, the source says Rob had been at sister Khloe Kardashian's house earlier that morning but stormed out and no one knew why or what triggered it.
The sourced also said that all of Rob's sisters, especially Khloe and Kim, have been trying to talk to him because they fear he will spiral out of control again. They are all very concerned.
The insider added that Rob is not in a good place right now and is very anxious about the outcome for tomorrow.
Another source says Rob has not been served with any papers and that Bloom's comments are news to him. The source added that Rob is staying in a gated community and it will be hard for him to be served now that they have announced they are doing so. He does have a lawyer, who may be served in his place.
Restraining orders can restrict people from contacting or being physically near not only the alleged victim, but also their children and other loved ones. Chyna's attorney did not specify what type of orders her client wants to get against her on-again/off-again ex.
Chyna's other attorney Walter Mosley talked to E! News on Thursday: "We are taking this assault against Chyna very seriously and exploring all of the legal remedies available to my client at this time."
Mosley said Friday, "We decided to hire the lawyer who is an expert on the issues that are going on right now. Lisa is the best at what she does."
An insider told E! News exclusively Friday that Rob and Chyna are "keeping their distance right now."
"This type of fight has happened between them before, and they will most likely reconcile later on for the sake of their daughter, Dream," the insider said. "As of now, they are not communicating and Rob has stopped all financial matters with her."
"Rob will always support Dream and has realized he acted out the other day, and is trying to wait until the storm passes," the insider added. "Rob cares about Chyna because she is the mother of his child and if they were to reconcile, he would always support her."