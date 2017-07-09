Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's European Vacation: All the Pics

From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week to Pride parading in London to beach bashes in Mykonos, celebrity BFFs Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are having the time of their lives on their European workcation (that's a work/vacation in case you missed it).

The two have been roaming around London Town this weekend, but on Sunday, the picture-perfect pair landed on the Greek island of Mykonos and immediately hit up a birthday party on Nammos beach.

Partying down, Kendall was photographed frolicking on the beach in a sexy sheer dress while holding a bottle of what appears to be Veuve Clicquot.

Bella posted a picturesque evening photo of a bustling crowd on a gorgeous beach and tagged it with the island's location. Along with the breathtaking image, the 20-year-old wrote the caption, "Tonight. Happy Birthday Jon. So much Love."