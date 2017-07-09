Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's European Vacation: All the Pics

Botched Recap: Dr. Terry Dubrow Whips a Dominatrix's Booty Back Into Shape After Embarrassing Butt Implants
From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week to Pride parading in London to beach bashes in Mykonos, celebrity BFFs Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are having the time of their lives on their European workcation (that's a work/vacation in case you missed it).
The two have been roaming around London Town this weekend, but on Sunday, the picture-perfect pair landed on the Greek island of Mykonos and immediately hit up a birthday party on Nammos beach.
Partying down, Kendall was photographed frolicking on the beach in a sexy sheer dress while holding a bottle of what appears to be Veuve Clicquot.
Bella posted a picturesque evening photo of a bustling crowd on a gorgeous beach and tagged it with the island's location. Along with the breathtaking image, the 20-year-old wrote the caption, "Tonight. Happy Birthday Jon. So much Love."
Yesterday, The Weeknd's ex flame posted several snaps on her Instagram of her and Kenny get in the spirit of things at a Pride parade in London. In the photo, the friends look fierce in matching rainbow cowboy hats. Bella captioned the image, "#LOVEWINS #LONDON."
Bella also shared a photo from what appears to be her hotel room with the caption, "London Town." In the image, the striking model wears a pair of high-waisted jeans and a crop top.
The international jet-setting model looks like quite the girl next door in the saucy pic.
Bella even posted a funky photo of her long-legged pal leaning back on a white sports car in an all-white ensemble with the caption, "She cold like she sick with the fluuuuu (Long leg Lizzy/ BIG KEN/ Dizziest girl in town)."
Kendall, who hasn't been posting quite as much from their travels, did manage to post a pic of the gals from London, that kind of almost looks like the cuddly besties are having the best slumber party ever.
On Thursday, Bella also stopped by Arles in the South of France for the Dior: The Art of Color opening and soaked up some sun.
Last week the models hit up Paris for the Haute Couture Fashion Week in France, strutting their stuff on catwalks galore. Bella walked in plethora of shows, including Fendi, Alexandre Vauthier, Miu Miu and even gilded her brown locks for John Galliano's Maison Margiela show.
Meanwhile Kendall walked in Fendi, Miu Miu and attended a slew of fashionable events during the four-day Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.