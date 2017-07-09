In the interview, Melissa confessed that her now-estranged husband begged for forgiveness upon his return to California and said, "I didn't mean for this to happen."

The 38-year-old mother of three also says that the couple is done and will be divorcing.

But just because the marriage may be over, that doesn't mean Melissa's anger has faded.

In the emotional interview, Melissa said she found out about the photos from a stranger on Instagram who sent her a direct message of the images.

As for her feelings on the heiress, Melissa asks, "What sort of woman would do something like this to another woman? My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened."

As for whom she blames: "Of course I’m angry at her. What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. What they did destroyed my entire world."

In the sit-down, Melissa, who is a nurse, asked, "Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I."