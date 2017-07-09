Funnyman Patton Oswalt, who lost wife Michelle McNamara 15 months ago, surprised fans when he announced his engagement to Journey of Natty Gann actress Meredith Salenger on Thursday after only a few months of dating, but unfortunately not everyone was thrilled for the happy couple.
Many online trolls took issue with Oswalt's moving on so soon after the death of his wife, writing a flurry of negative comments on social media—and the Young Adult star is having none of it.
The outspoken actor, who is known for his candid social media posts, has taken to different platforms to call out the haters or as he says, "bitter grub worms." In a Facebook message posted earlier today, the widower wrote some pointed words to his trolls and shared a fiery blog titled "A Widow's Rage Defense Against Patton Oswalt's Engagement" from a widow, Erica Roman, who lost her husband three days before Michelle's death.
"This is so amazing. And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week," Oswalt wrote. "I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica."
The comic also took to Twitter to take aim at the "grub worms" for all the venom and linked to the blog, which defends the 48-year-old decision to move on and find love once again.
In the tweet, Oswalt wrote, "Thank you for this, Erica. I'd chosen to ignore the grub worms but your writing is just SO good here. Thank you, seriously..."
In the impassioned post, Roman, who found out she was pregnant after the death of her husband, wrote of the engagement naysayers, "You aren’t entitled to an opinion. You don’t get to comment on the choices of a widower while you sit happily next to your own living spouse. You didn’t have to stand and watch your mundane morning turn into your absolute worst nightmare. You didn’t have to face the agony of despair and the only person who could possibly bring you comfort had been ripped from your life forever."
She continued, "You didn’t have to stand in the ashes of what was once your life, when the sun itself darkened and the very air you breathed felt toxic in your lungs. Go back to scrolling Facebook and keep your ignorance to yourself."
Salenger also reposted the blog and wrote a lengthy and touching response to engagement reactions. "Everyone has been so lovely to us...all of Patton's family...ALL of Michelle's siblings and family and friends...a few trolls have strong opinions," she wrote.
"But I think for Patton having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain...I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again."
Salenger also addresses her relationship with Oswalt and McNamara's daughter Alice, "Most of all...Alice is happy and feels loved. I have waited 47 years to find true love. Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life's goal and happiness."
Congrats to the happy couple!