Funnyman Patton Oswalt, who lost wife Michelle McNamara 15 months ago, surprised fans when he announced his engagement to Journey of Natty Gann actress Meredith Salenger on Thursday after only a few months of dating, but unfortunately not everyone was thrilled for the happy couple.

Many online trolls took issue with Oswalt's moving on so soon after the death of his wife, writing a flurry of negative comments on social media—and the Young Adult star is having none of it.

The outspoken actor, who is known for his candid social media posts, has taken to different platforms to call out the haters or as he says, "bitter grub worms." In a Facebook message posted earlier today, the widower wrote some pointed words to his trolls and shared a fiery blog titled "A Widow's Rage Defense Against Patton Oswalt's Engagement" from a widow, Erica Roman, who lost her husband three days before Michelle's death.

"This is so amazing. And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week," Oswalt wrote. "I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica."

The comic also took to Twitter to take aim at the "grub worms" for all the venom and linked to the blog, which defends the 48-year-old decision to move on and find love once again.

In the tweet, Oswalt wrote, "Thank you for this, Erica. I'd chosen to ignore the grub worms but your writing is just SO good here. Thank you, seriously..."