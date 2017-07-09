Country Star Maren Morris Gets Engaged to Ryan Hurd

John Shearer/WireImage
Hallelujah!
Grammy winner Maren Morris has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd. The twosome took to her Instagram to share the happy news with fans on Sunday.
In one of the photos, the country girl and proud Texan appears to be sitting on Ryan's lap while holding a Corona Light and resting her hand on her love's leg, which is a nod to the lyrics of his single about their relationship, "Love In a Bar." The images show off the singer's dazzling new accessory.
Other images show the couple staring into each other's eyes. The 28-year-old simply captioned the post "Yes," along with an engagement ring emoji.
Meanwhile, Ryan's most recent Insta is a little more mysterious. Earlier today, he posted a dreamy photo of the back of the two as they head out on a lake for a boat ride. The image is captioned: "7/3/17," which E! News can confirm is the day that Ryan proposed.
The couple began dating in December 2015, but had been friends since 2013 during a writing session.
Previously, Ryan told People: “[‘Love In a Bar’] is very much an autobiographical song about my relationship with Maren."
He continued, "I met Maren writing songs and I met her when I was starting to have success. We wrote ‘Last Turn Home,’ that Tim McGraw recorded, and we would write and then after we’d go over to a bar in midtown and have a couple beers. That’s when we started making a real connection, beyond a creative partnership."
Despite their busy schedules, these two are making it work. Maren is currently on the road with Sam Hunt on his 15 in a 30 tour. Ryan is slated to joi Florida Georgia Line’s Smooth tour later this month. Lucky for both of them, the singers will tour together this fall for the next leg of Maren's Hero tour.
It's been a big 2017 for the pint-sized singer. In addition to getting engaged, she won Best Country Solo Performance for her song "My Church" at the 2017 Grammys in February. She beat out veterans including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Brandy Clark and Keith Urban for the accolade.
"Oh, my goodness. This is so crazy," she shared with the audience during her acceptance speech. "Thank you to the recording academy."
The singer continued, "11 years ago, I went to the first-ever Grammy camp. It was the first time I ever flew on a plane by myself to L.A. and it's crazy to be here a decade later."
What a year!