Country Star Maren Morris Gets Engaged to Ryan Hurd

Hallelujah!

Grammy winner Maren Morris has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd. The twosome took to her Instagram to share the happy news with fans on Sunday.

In one of the photos, the country girl and proud Texan appears to be sitting on Ryan's lap while holding a Corona Light and resting her hand on her love's leg, which is a nod to the lyrics of his single about their relationship, "Love In a Bar." The images show off the singer's dazzling new accessory.

Other images show the couple staring into each other's eyes. The 28-year-old simply captioned the post "Yes," along with an engagement ring emoji.

Meanwhile, Ryan's most recent Insta is a little more mysterious. Earlier today, he posted a dreamy photo of the back of the two as they head out on a lake for a boat ride. The image is captioned: "7/3/17," which E! News can confirm is the day that Ryan proposed.