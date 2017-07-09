Getty Images
Getty Images
Jack & Jack singer Jack Johnson minces no words about singer Madison Beer while talking about a leaked recording of her ex and his duo partner Jack Gilinsky insulting her. Meanwhile, she is speaking out again about the alleged abuse.
Earlier this month, a recording of Gilinsky calling then-girlfriend Beer a "f--king slut" was posted online. Gilinsky then confirmed the recording was authentic and recorded last year and apologized for his words.
On Saturday, Johnson released a YouTube video titled "The Truth," which went viral. In the edited footage, he says he would never "justify anything Jack said" in the audio but also accuses Beer of helping to leak the recording. He said she denied involvement when he asked her about it. Gilinsky has not commented.
"I urged women to speak up and to learn from my foolishness. I now understand why it's difficult for women to speak up and why I was so afraid to do so all this time," Beer said in a statement on Twitter three hours later. "Why is the source of the video the story? Why is the woman who was being abused being called a liar? Why am I to blame? What happened in the video is real. There is no going around that. The abuse is real...and I let it happen."
After Gilinsky posted his apology, Beer released a statement, saying she was "blinded by love" and afraid to speak out about the alleged abuse. Johnson called it a "bulls--t, fabricated statement."
"This toxic relationship was fully mutual," Johnson said. "I've heard Madison call Jack things and just say thing about people in general that would undoubtedly put her in this exact position right now."
He said he has "been around their fights for the past three years" and that the audio marked the first instance where he heard "Beer hold her tongue" in an argument.
"Jack and Madison should've realized a long time ago that they were toxic for each other," Johnson said. "Everybody tried to tell them different. I'm not gonna let her make it seem like it was just Gilinsky saying s--t to her and not vice versa because that's never been the case."