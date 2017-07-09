Jack & Jack singer Jack Johnson minces no words about singer Madison Beer while talking about a leaked recording of her ex and his duo partner Jack Gilinsky insulting her. Meanwhile, she is speaking out again about the alleged abuse.

Earlier this month, a recording of Gilinsky calling then-girlfriend Beer a "f--king slut" was posted online. Gilinsky then confirmed the recording was authentic and recorded last year and apologized for his words.

On Saturday, Johnson released a YouTube video titled "The Truth," which went viral. In the edited footage, he says he would never "justify anything Jack said" in the audio but also accuses Beer of helping to leak the recording. He said she denied involvement when he asked her about it. Gilinsky has not commented.