John Shearer/WireImage
Cassadee Pope, the Season 3 winner of The Voice, and her fiancé, All Time Low drummer Rian Dawson, have called it quits, People confirms.
"They have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another," a rep told NashvilleGab who first broke the news.
The longtime duo began dating back in 2009. They met when Pope was on the road with her former pop punk band, Hey Monday, and Dawson was touring with his band.
E! News previously reported the couple's engagement back in February.
At the time, Dawson took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing, "The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier. :)"
Pope added, "WE'RE ENGAGED!!"
The news came just before the country girl attended the 2017 Grammys where she was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Chris Young called "Think Of You."
Fans easily remember Pope from winning Season 3 of The Voice in 2012 when she competed on Blake Shelton's team. She recently released her latest EP titled Summer.
The couple was pretty public about their PDA on social media so it became clear recently that something was off recently—even though both musicians have been on tour lately.
The last time Dawson appeared on Pope's social media was on April 25. The songstress posted a photo of the two of them and wrote, "Gettin in that date time before we tour our separate ways."
Little did she realize what she was foreshadowing...