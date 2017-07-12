Cassadee Pope, the Season 3 winner of The Voice, and her fiancé, All Time Low drummer Rian Dawson, have called it quits, People confirms.

"They have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another," a rep told NashvilleGab who first broke the news.

The longtime duo began dating back in 2009. They met when Pope was on the road with her former pop punk band, Hey Monday, and Dawson was touring with his band.

E! News previously reported the couple's engagement back in February.