Prince Harry Parties With Pals and Enjoys a Beer at Music Festival

Rock on, Prince Harry.

The 32-year-old prince attended the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park in London Saturday. The Killers headlined the event that day.

Harry, dressed casually in a blue button-down shirt and baseball cap, was photographed enjoying a bottle of Heineken beer and chatting and snapping selfies with friends and fans.

Earlier this week, Harry spent time in Leeds, where he visited a children's hospital and also spoke about mental health awareness at the Leeds Leads: Encouraging Happy Young Minds event.

On Monday, it's back to work for Harry.

He is scheduled to visit the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and attend an HIV round table discussion with members of his HIV/AIDS charity Sentebale.

