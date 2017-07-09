Prince Harry Parties With Pals and Enjoys a Beer at Music Festival

Rock on, Prince Harry.

The 32-year-old prince attended the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park in London Saturday. The Killers headlined the event that day.

Harry, dressed casually in a blue button-down shirt and baseball cap, was photographed enjoying a bottle of Heineken beer and chatting and snapping selfies with friends and fans.

Earlier this week, Harry spent time in Leeds, where he visited a children's hospital and also spoke about mental health awareness at the Leeds Leads: Encouraging Happy Young Minds event.