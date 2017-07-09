Moyer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Ellis in character and recalled how the actor filmed a scene in which Lafayette explains to waitress and Bill's love interest Sookie, played by Moyer's real wife Anna Paquin, how men are afraid of vaginas.

"I'm not sure I have ever seen, before or since, people crowd around a monitor at video village with their hands clapped to their mouths from shock, sheer laughter and wonder as the actor playing Lafayette jiggled and shook and humped the butchers block to get his point across," Moyer wrote. "it was completely original, funny, sardonic, risqué and brilliant."

"That was Nelsan Ellis. All of the above," he said. "I turned to [showrunner] Alan Ball when the scene was finished and whispered… 'You can't kill him!' (Lafayette's death at the of the first book is the cliffhanger that leads to Book 2… )."

Moyer said Ellis "inhabited the world of Lafayette" and "quite literally COULDN'T STOP himself" from improvising.

"It was like he was possessed," he said.