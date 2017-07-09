Inside Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Field Wedding

The two arrived at the ceremony space in the field around 6 p.m. Guests were seated on wooden chairs in a field and given parasols to shield themselves from the sun. They cheered and whistled as Julianne appeared. The bridal party took part in a long processional alongside a wood plank aisle aligned with flower boxes, with the groomsmen walking first in dark colored tuxedos and the bridesmaids following in different blush colored gowns.

"Julianne's dad walked her down the aisle," the source said. "She had a huge smile on her face and looked giddy with excitement. When she met Brooks at the front of the aisle, she was ecstatic. The ceremony lasted 15 minutes and at the end, paper confetti shot up from all sides in the air. People were cheering and whistling. Julianne raised her arms in the air as they were announced as Mr. and Mrs. Brooks and Julianne Laich."

"She put her arms out and looked up at the sky to take in the moment," the source continued. "Then they walked around just the two of them sharing a few private moments."

A reception was held at the same location, with cocktails, dinner and dancing

"At the end of the night, they shot off fireworks over the lake," the source said. "It looked like a very fun wedding for a great couple."